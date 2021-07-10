THEKEY (TKY) Trading 56.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $639,120.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

