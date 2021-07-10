THETA (THETA) Price Tops $5.92 on Top Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $5.92 billion and approximately $149.11 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.39 or 0.00883983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044618 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005200 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

