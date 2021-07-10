Thingschain Hits Market Capitalization of $40,934.84 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $40,934.84 and approximately $11.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,510.16 or 0.99857483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007306 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

