THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $6.13 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $47.64 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00018091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00117014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.74 or 1.00218187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.00944929 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,120,348 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

