Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,739 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.76% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $33,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $6,835,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $119.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

