Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 201,540 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 221.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,540 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Match Group worth $40,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,261,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,412,000 after buying an additional 511,262 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $162.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.15. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

