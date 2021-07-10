Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 212,449 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,449 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.37% of James River Group worth $33,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after buying an additional 313,203 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,563,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 208,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 182,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.