Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 60,488 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 5.04% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $718,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $875,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $100.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.