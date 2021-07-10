Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.23% of Mohawk Industries worth $31,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK opened at $198.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

