Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $32,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

