Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2,450.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755,692 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $36,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 404,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 48,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $51.23.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.