Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 512,639 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.52% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,093,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 119,331 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,315 shares of company stock worth $8,499,896. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HALO stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HALO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

