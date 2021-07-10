Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,569 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 6.22% of Miller Industries worth $32,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

