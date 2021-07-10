Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,722 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.58.

Shares of PEP opened at $149.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

