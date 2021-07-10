Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $34,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

