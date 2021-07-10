Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $31.55 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intuit were worth $31,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 32,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,725,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $503.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $508.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.