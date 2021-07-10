Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $34.16 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $34,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 366,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 305.0% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 42,786 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.