Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $34.70 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,127 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.18% of Teleflex worth $34,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Teleflex by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $422.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

