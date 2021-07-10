Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $35.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,531,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.74 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

