Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $37.52 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.36% of Lithia Motors worth $37,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD stock opened at $358.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.72. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $158.55 and a one year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.