Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $39.14 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.29% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,975,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.86.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

