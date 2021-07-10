Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $42.56 Million Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.21% of Sleep Number worth $42,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $36,964,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SNBR. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

SNBR stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.