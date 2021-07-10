Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.74% of Nevro worth $35,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Nevro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

NVRO opened at $151.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.08. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $111.99 and a 52 week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

