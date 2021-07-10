Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,716 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

