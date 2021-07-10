Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,873 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.52% of Planet Fitness worth $34,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

