Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 255,291 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 252.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,291 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.06% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $32,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.81. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

