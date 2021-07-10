Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 556,869 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 153.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,869 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 5.02% of Napco Security Technologies worth $32,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $657.15 million, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

