Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.50% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $30,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,489 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

