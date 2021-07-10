Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $38,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $224.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.58. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $224.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.