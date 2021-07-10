Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 101,018 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of IDEX worth $35,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in IDEX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.40. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $155.82 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

