Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,370 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.75% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $30,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71.

