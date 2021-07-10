Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 120,616 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,616 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $39,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after buying an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $140.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $97.33 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

