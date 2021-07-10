Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 133,507 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,507 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.45% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $39,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,908,000 after purchasing an additional 390,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,415,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

