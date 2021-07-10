Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 25,526 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.79% of Helios Technologies worth $41,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

