Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,658 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $906.38.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $901.31 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $902.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $868.36. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

