Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.91% of Colliers International Group worth $38,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIGI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.60. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

