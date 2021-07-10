Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,238 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.67% of Stoneridge worth $31,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 385,012 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after buying an additional 109,083 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 85,153 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 60,380 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $28.58 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $776.32 million, a P/E ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRI shares. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

