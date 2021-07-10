Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 216,163 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.55% of Texas Roadhouse worth $36,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

