Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,616 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Prologis worth $41,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

