Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.78% of Quaker Chemical worth $34,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $237.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

