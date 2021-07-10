Thunder Token Reaches One Day Volume of $13.89 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $60.67 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00203793 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

