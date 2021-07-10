Tidal Finance (TIDAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47,710.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $47,710.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

TIDAL is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

