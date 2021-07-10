Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,012,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,425,035. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of -81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

