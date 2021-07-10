Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.13 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 63.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $322.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006646 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000242 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.