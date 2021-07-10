Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.43 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $132.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 129.8% higher against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

