TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $8.41 on Major Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.41 or 0.00024996 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $448.87 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.59 or 0.00882020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044360 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

