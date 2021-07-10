Tokamak Network (TON) Price Reaches $5.44 on Major Exchanges

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Tokamak Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.44 or 0.00016122 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tokamak Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokamak Network has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $8.02 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokamak Network Profile

Tokamak Network is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official website is tokamak.network . Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

