Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.60

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and traded as low as $45.45. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 43,022 shares trading hands.

TKOMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

