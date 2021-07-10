Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,873 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.42% of Tompkins Financial worth $17,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 432 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,321.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 495 shares of company stock valued at $40,066. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMP opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $75.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

