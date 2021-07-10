Torex Gold Resources’ (TORXF) Hold Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TORXF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,362. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

